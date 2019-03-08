All England Open Badminton Championships: Adcocks lose to world number one pair

The Adcocks defended their Commonwealth and European titles last year

British number ones Chris and Gabby Adcock lost 21-16 21-12 to world champions Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong in the quarter-finals of the All England Championships.

The European champions took an 8-5 lead in the opening game but the Chinese pair hit back to take it in 16 minutes.

The top seeds, who won nine titles last year, required 18 minutes to win the second game and wrap up the contest.

They have beaten the Adcocks in all four of their meetings.

Sixth seeds the Adcocks, who beat fellow English pair Ben Lane and Jessica Pugh 15-21 21-15 21-15 in the previous round, had reached the last eight stage for the sixth successive year, twice going on to reach the semi-finals.

Their opponents, who lost to Japan's Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino in last year's final, have reached the final in 16 of their 19 tournaments together.