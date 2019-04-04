Malaysia Open badminton: England's Ellis and Smith seek first semi-final spot
English mixed doubles pair Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith are through to the quarter-finals of the Malaysia Open.
The duo beat China's Ou Xuanyi and Feng Xueying 21-14 24-22 and now face Thai fourth seeds Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai on Friday.
World number 13 pair Ellis and Smith have never reached a world-level semi-final together.
They would need a first career win in three meetings against the Thai pair if they were to reach that stage.