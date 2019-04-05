Malaysia Open badminton: England's Smith and Ellis lose in quarter-finals

Lauren Smith (right): "Overall I think we've had a good tournament."

English mixed doubles pair Lauren Smith and Marcus Ellis saw their hopes of a first world-level semi-final dashed by Thai fourth seeds at the Malaysia Open.

Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai took only 35 minutes to seal a 21-14 21-12 win in Kuala Lumpur.

It was Smith and Ellis' third defeat in three meetings against the duo.

The Thai pair will now face Chinese top seeds Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong for a place in the final of the competition with a $700,000 (£537,742) prize fund.

In an Instagram post, Smith said: "Not our best performance. Can't afford to play anything but against the top pairs. But overall I think we've had a good tournament.

"Got a small break now to prepare for a super busy 12 months from May. Looking forward to some R&R with Marcus so we can come back motivated and ready to improve!"