European Games: Irish siblings progress to quarter-finals in Minsk

Sam Magee and Chloe Magee won Ireland first's badminton European Championship medal in April 2017

Chloe and Sam Magee are one victory away from a medal after reaching the quarter-finals of the badminton mixed doubles at the European Games in Minsk.

The Donegal siblings beat Belarus 21-9, 21-11, but had to endure an anxious wait to see how the group's other climactic game unfolded.

France defeated Russia in that game, allowing the Magees to progress.

In canoeing, Jenny Egan finished eighth in the B Final of the Women's K1 500 with a time of 211.663.

Team Ireland athletes are also competing in gymnastics and cycling on Thursday.