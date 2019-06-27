European Games: Kirsty Gilmour one win away from guaranteed medal

Kirsty Gilmour has yet to lose a set in Minsk

Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour is one win away from another medal at a major event after beating Belgium's Lianne Tan at the European Games in Minsk.

Her 21-13 21-16 win secured a quarter-final against Sabrina Jaquet of Switzerland, with all four semi-finalists guaranteed at least a bronze.

The 25-year-old Scot is representing Team GB at the second edition of the event first held in Glasgow last year.

Gilmour has won two European silver medals previously, the last in 2017.

The third seed, who also won a silver and bronze competing for Scotland at Commonwealth Games, holds a 7-2 record against last-eight opponent Jaquet.

Gilmour progressed to the last 16 by winning all three of her group games - against Norway's Elisa Wiborg, Lithuanian Vytaute Fomkinaite and Marie Batomene of France - without dropping a set.