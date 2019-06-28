European Games: Kirsty Gilmour eyes gold after securing bronze

Kirsty Gilmour lost a set for the first time during this European Games

Kirsty Gilmour has her "sights firmly set on gold" after securing at least a bronze by reaching the European Games semi-finals.

Gilmour took three sets to dispose of Switzerland's Sabrina Jaquet, and now she faces top seed Line Hoemark Kjaersfeldt in Minsk.

The Scot won European silver medals in 2016 and 2017, while she has a silver and bronze from Commonwealth Games.

"The job for me is not even slightly done," third seed Gilmour said.

"I've got far too many silver and bronze medals. Happy with bronze, but that's the minimum I've come here for."

All four top seeds have made Saturday's semi-finals in Minsk, with Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt, who defeated England's Chloe Birch, facing fourth seed Evgeniya Kosetskaya of Russia.

Gilmour, ranked 27th in the world, was made to struggle by unseeded world 53 Jaquet - who had beaten the Scot twice in their previous nine meetings - before prevailing 20-22, 21-17, 21-13.

"The amount of games I've played against Sabrina down the years and it's been a battle every single time," Gilmour told BBC Sport.

"So I was right up for that and I needed to be because she made me work very hard."