European Games: Kirsty Gilmour guarantees badminton silver

Kirsty Gilmour has twice before won European silver medals

Kirsty Gilmour has guaranteed at least a silver medal at the European Games after surprising top seed Line Hoemark Kjaersfeldt in Minsk.

Gilmour recovered from the loss of the first set to beat her Danish opponent 13-21 21-16 21-8 in the semi-finals.

The 25-year-old Scot had already secured badminton bronze by beating Switzerland's Sabrina Jaquet.

And she will now look to improve on the European silver medals she claimed in 2016 and 2017.

Two-time Commonwealth Games medallist Gilmour will face either Dane Mia Blichfeldt or Evgeniya Kosetskaya of Russia in Sunday's final.