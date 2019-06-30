European Games: Marcus Ellis & Lauren Smith beat Chris and Gabby Adcocks to win gold

Ellis (right) will be Great Britain's flag bearer at the closing ceremony at the European Games in Minsk

Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith caused a shock at the European Games by beating British rivals Chris and Gabby Adcock in the badminton mixed doubles final.

Ellis and Smith beat the top seeds and current European champions 21-14 21-9.

Ellis - who won men's doubles gold with Chris Langridge on Saturday - was also chosen to be the GB team's flag bearer at the closing ceremony on Sunday.

Lauren Price won boxing gold as she beat Dutch fighter Nouchka Fontijn in the women's middleweight final.

Kirsty Gilmour had to settle for silver as she lost the badminton women's singles final 21-16 21-17 to Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt.

There were also two silvers for Britain in the artistic gymnastics in Minsk, Belarus - Giarnni Regini-Moran was second in the men's floor, while Becky Downie was runner-up in the women's uneven bars.