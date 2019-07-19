Kirsty Gilmour: Scot reaches semi-finals at Badminton's Russian Open

Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour is the top seed in Russia

Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour is through to the semi-finals of the Russian Open in Vladivostock.

The 25-year-old top seed will meet Iris Wang in the last four, having beaten the American in all three of their previous meetings.

Gilmour, a three-time European silver medallist, has beaten Maria Ulitina of Ukraine, Finland's Airi Mikkela and India's Rituparna Das so far.

Swiss Sabrina Jaquet meets Pai Yu Po of Chinese Taipei in the other semi-final.