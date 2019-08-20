World Badminton Championships: Chris and Gabi Adcock progress

Chris and Gabby Adcock are ranked 10th in the world

England's Chris and Gabby Adcock have advanced to the third round of the World Badminton Championships.

The mixed doubles pairing needed just 35 minutes to beat Vietnam's Tuan Duc Do and Nhu Thao Pham 21-19, 21-10.

Ranked 10th in the world, the Adcocks will face Japanese third seeds Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino next.

But compatriots Ben Lane and Sean Vendy lost in the men's doubles, while Chloe Birch and Lauren Smith were knocked out of the women's doubles in Switzerland.

Despite taking the first set 22-20, Lane and Vendy went on to lose the next two 21-13, 21-15 against Berry Angriawan and Hardianto Hardianto of Indonesia.

Birch and Smith lost 21-17, 21-15 to Russian pair Ekaterina Bolotova and Alina Davletova.