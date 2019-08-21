World Badminton Championships: Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith progress

From the section

Ellis and Smith are ranked 11th in the world

Great Britain's Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith have reached the third round of the World Badminton Championships.

The mixed doubles pair beat Hong Kong's Tak Ching Chang and Wing Yung Ng 21-14, 23-25, 21-17 in Switzerland.

But Ellis suffered defeat in the men's doubles with Chris Langridge, despite taking the first set against Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto.

The Indonesians recovered to win 14-21, 21-18, 21-14, while Great Britain's Ben Lane and Jessica Pugh were knocked out.

The pair lost 21-19, 21-19 against Malaysia's Kian Meng Tan and Pei Jing Lai in the mixed doubles.