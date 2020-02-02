Scottish National Badminton: Holly Newall wins first singles title

Holly Newall has won her first Scottish National Badminton Championships singles title after losing in three previous finals.

The top seed beat Falkirk's Toni Woods in Perth on Sunday, having lost all three of her previous showpiece appearances to Kirsty Gilmour.

And Newall says she's delighted to finally win the event.

"It felt amazing to finally manage to get on the top step of the podium," she said.

"I was getting a bit emotional towards the end and a bit nervous. I was up 20-11 and I was just thinking to myself please don't bottle this."

Newall and partner Rachel Andrew then lost to top seeds Julie MacPherson and Ciara Torrance in the women's doubles final.

Alex Dunn and Adam Hall won the men's doubles title for the third time in as many years, while Kieran Merrilees won his eighth men's singles title and fourth in a row.