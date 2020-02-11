England to host 2021 European Mixed Team Championships

England have won 23 medals at the European Mixed Team Championships, including five golds

England will host the badminton's 2021 European Mixed Team Championships.

The championships will take place at Centre:MK in Milton Keynes from 17-21 February, with a 1,600-capacity arena set to be built in Middleton Hall.

The championships were last hosted in the UK in 2009, when England won silver in Liverpool.

"We look forward to welcoming fans from across Europe to one of the UK's badminton hotbeds," said Badminton England chief executive Adrian Christy.

"Apart from seeing the very best badminton in Europe, fans of all ages can be assured of a warm welcome, and an amazing visit, to the home of English badminton, the GB Olympic programme and the National Badminton Museum.

"Players, fans, officials and the millions watching at home across Europe and the rest of the world will experience a unique and exciting event that will be remembered for a very long time."

