England's Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith won the mixed doubles title at the Thailand Masters in January

The BBC has live coverage of all five days of the All England Open Badminton Championships, which start on Wednesday.

Taking place from 11-15 March at Arena Birmingham, the All England Open brings together the world's best badminton players for the longest running tournament in the sport.

England's Chris and Gabby Adcock will be looking to improve on their loss in the quarter-finals stage of the mixed doubles competition last year.

Compatriots Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith, who have overtaken the Adcocks in the world rankings, will also be targeting a strong run in the mixed doubles.

Ellis is also playing in the men's doubles with Chris Langridge, with whom he won Olympic bronze in Rio in 2016.

Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour is the only British entrant in either singles draw.

World number ones Japan's Kento Momota and China's Chen Yufei will be looking to defend their titles in the men's and women's respectively.

BBC TV & online coverage times

Wednesday, 11 March

09:00-23:00, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Thursday, 12 March

11:00-20:00, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Friday, 13 March

10:00-15:00, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

17:00-22:00, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Saturday, 14 March

09:00-14:30, BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online

17:30-22:00, BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online

Sunday, 15 March

12:00-18:00, BBC Sport website and app

Catch-up

