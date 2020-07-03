Last updated on .From the section Badminton

Lin Dan retained his men's singles title at London 2012

China's two-time Olympic champion Lin Dan, widely seen as one of badminton's greatest ever players, has retired.

The 36-year-old won men's singles gold at Beijing 2008 and London 2012, as well as five World Championship and six All England titles.

In 2011, he became the first badminton player to seal the sport's 'Super Grand Slam' by winning all nine of its major titles.

"I've dedicated everything to the sport I love," Lin said.

"My family, coaches, team-mates and fans have accompanied me through many happy times and difficult moments.

"My physical fitness and pain no longer allow me to fight side by side with my team-mates."

Lin's rivalry with Malaysian opponent Lee Chong Wei has long been regarded as the greatest in badminton's history. Of their 40 meetings, Lin won 28.