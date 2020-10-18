Last updated on .From the section Badminton

Marcus Ellis (left) and Chris Langridge (right) have become the first English pair to win the Denmark Open title since 1975

Chris Langridge and Marcus Ellis have become the first English men's pair in 45 years to win the Denmark Open.

The Olympic bronze medallists beat Russian pair Vladimir Ivanov and Ivan Sozonov in three games, after losing the first.

Down 7-2 in the deciding game, the pair recovered well to win 20-22, 21-17, 21-18 in Odense.

They become the first Englishmen to win the title since David Eddy and Eddy Sutton in 1975.

The Denmark Open is the first World Tour badminton event to take place since March, with all scheduled events in between cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

England's Chris and Gabby Adcock will be hoping to replicate Langridge and Ellis' success, when they face German pair Mark Lamsfuss and Isabel Herttrich in the mixed doubles final later on Sunday.