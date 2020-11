Last updated on .From the section Badminton

The win was Kirsty Gilmour's second BWF World Tour title

Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour has claimed an impressive victory at the SaarLorLux Open in Germany.

Commonwealth Games silver and bronze medallist Gilmour beat sixth seed Yvonne LI of Germany 21-10, 21-17 in the final in Saarbrucken.

The triumph was third-seed Gilmour's second BWF World Tour title, adding to her Scottish Open success in 2018.