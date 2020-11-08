Portugal International: Middleton & Newall and Grimley and O'Donnell win titles
Last updated on .From the section Badminton
Four Scots enjoyed success at the Portugal International with Lauren Middleton and Holly Newall and Christopher Grimley and Eleanor O'Donnell securing doubles titles.
Unseeded Middleton and Newall beat Irish pair Sara Boyle and Rachel Darragh 22-20 25-23 in the women's doubles at Caldas Da Rainha.
Grimley and O'Donnell overcame fellow Scots Adam Pringle and Rachel Andrew.
They won the mixed doubles final 21-18 21-6.
- Video games: How are they helping overcome grief?
- Ultra-processed foods: Find out which ones are actually good for you