Badminton World Tour Final: Ben Lane and Sean Vendy become first English men's pair to reach semis
From the section Badminton
Ben Lane and Sean Vendy have become the first English men's double pair to reach the semi-finals of a World Tour final.
Lane, 23, and Vendy, 24, beat Malaysian's Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi 21-15 21-13 to progress in Thailand.
The pair will face South Korea's Choi Sol-gyu and Seo Seung-jae on Saturday.
Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin of Taiwan play Indonesia's Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan in the other semi-final.
Fellow English pair Marcus Ellis and Chris Langridge were eliminated after losing all three of their group stage matches.