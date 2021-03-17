Last updated on .From the section Badminton

Indonesia's Jonatan Christie was due to play Thailand's Sitthikom Thammasin in the last 16 on Friday

2021 All England Open Badminton Championships Venue: Utilita Arena, Birmingham Dates: 17-21 March

All of Indonesia's badminton players and coaching staff have been forced to withdraw from the All England Open after being contacted by the NHS Test and Trace service.

The withdrawal follows a positive test for a passenger who was on board their flight to the UK for the tournament which began in Birmingham on Wednesday.

Among those out are the current men's doubles world champions Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan and women's doubles Olympic bronze medal winning duo Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu.

Men's top seeds Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo defeated England's Matthew Clare and Ethan van Leeuwen in the opening round, but the result will remain unchanged.

As with all instances of an Indonesian player or pair winning a match prior to the withdrawal, their next scheduled opponent will now receive a walkover and advance to the next round.