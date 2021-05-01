Last updated on .From the section Badminton

Kirsty Gilmour defeated Belgium's Lianne Tan

Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour reached the semi-finals of the European Championships as she came from behind to beat Belgium's Lianne Tan.

Fourth seed Gilmour won 18-21 21-13 21-14 against the eighth seed.

Gilmour, a runner-up in 2016 and 2017, will face Denmark's seventh seed, Line Christophersen, in the last four.

Spanish top seed and four-time champion Carolina Marin takes on Turkish fifth seed Neslihan Yigit in the other semi-final.

Gilmour has twice lost to Marin in the final.