The GB badminton team will look to add to the three medals won in previous Olympics

Olympic medallist Marcus Ellis is one of the seven players named in Great Britain's badminton team for Tokyo 2020.

The 32-year-old, who won bronze in men's doubles at Rio 2016, earned automatic qualification for the mixed doubles alongside Lauren Smith.

Jack Shephard and Dan Bethell will make history after being picked in the Paralympic badminton team.

The sport is making its debut at the Paralympics.

The Tokyo Olympics, delayed by a year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, are set to run from 23 July to 8 August.

The Paralympics follow from 24 August to 5 September.

Women's singles badminton player Kirsty Gilmour will compete in her second Olympics after making her debut at the Rio Games five years ago.

Men's singles player Toby Penty will make his Olympic debut alongside 2019 European Games silver medallist Chloe Birch, who partners Smith for the women's doubles.

Ben Lane and Sean Vendy complete the line-up. The men's double pair produced some some impressive performances on the BWF World Tour in January this year.

Team GB Chef de Mission for the Tokyo Olympic Games, Mark England, said: "After badminton's historic Rio 2016 campaign we welcome returning medallist Marcus back onto the team, alongside an exciting mix of athletes with Olympic experience and those making their debuts; a group that will undoubtedly put on a gripping show out in Tokyo."