Marcus Ellis (left) and Chris Langridge (right) won the Denmark Open in October 2020

Olympic medallists Chris Langridge and Marcus Ellis say the Badminton England set up is "hostile" and players fear speaking out about their concerns.

The pair, who won men's doubles bronze at Rio 2016, were controversially overlooked for Tokyo 2020, with lower-ranked duo Ben Lane and Sean Vendy selected instead.

Ellis, who will compete in the mixed doubles with Lauren Smith, described their Olympic preparations as "garbage" because of the fall-out.

Langridge said he feels they have been "stabbed in the back" by the governing body.

"Myself and Chris have been treated like dirt," Langridge, 36, told BBC Sport.

"We're the Olympic bronze medallists, the reigning European Games and Commonwealth champions, are ranked higher [than Lane and Vendy] and we still haven't received any verbal communication [from Badminton England] regarding the selection."

Ellis, 31, added: "All the athletes prepping for the Olympics are now in this hostile, tepid environment where half of us can't even communicate with one another because the waters are that muddied."

In a statement GB Badminton, which effectively encompasses Badminton England during an Olympic year, said: "We sincerely regret that the selection process has taken us down this path.

"We are particularly concerned with comments relating to their wellbeing - the wellbeing of our players remains of paramount importance to our organisation and we will work with the athletes as a matter of urgency to address these issues."

Langridge and Ellis won an initial appeal against their Olympic omission. But an independent panel decided that Badminton England had followed the rules outlined in their selection policy and the line-up was ratified by the British Olympic Association (BOA) late last month.

BBC Sport understands that despite Langridge and Ellis' high-profile achievements, Lane, 23, and Vendy, 25, were awarded the place based on the selection panel's view that they had demonstrated greater consistency over the last two years and have better long-term potential as a duo beyond Tokyo 2020.

"With regards to selection, we have been through a very robust process and have sought to adhere rigidly to the approved, and published, selection criteria at all times throughout the process," GB Badminton said.

Ellis said there is not enough support for players.

The three-time Commonwealth medallist told BBC Sport he did not speak out previously because of the treatment others have subsequently received after voicing their concerns.

"I feel so much anger on Chris' behalf, after everything he's done for badminton how can he not even be given so much as a 'how are you doing, can we help in any way?'" he said.

"It's happened time and time again where I've seen so many players come through and leave with this really horrible bitter view of the badminton setup in Milton Keynes.

"The support system needs to be there for everyone, it's not and it's damaging for their [players'] mental health."

'Players have lost their voice'

Last week Smith, who is Ellis' partner, posted her own stinging remarks about the governing body on social media, stating that "players have lost their voice under a domineering coach-centred system".

Langridge said he has struggled to accept the decision having "sacrificed" time with his four-year-old twin daughters in pursuit of his Olympic dream.

"Other players have, over the last few weeks, spoken out about the toxic and unsupportive environment at the centre. I too have felt saddened and failed by this organisation," he said.

"If an athlete has an issue and wants to discuss it in a professional private environment with someone of authority you should be able to do that without that going any further.

"That does not happen and it's not professional."

GB Badminton has told the BBC it is "concerned" about the issues raised but is "disappointed" by the comments made by current and former athletes on social media.

"Engaging with our players, on a regular basis, is critical to the development of the World Class Programme and the culture within it," read a statement.

"If Lauren [Smith], or any other player, feels that they cannot speak openly and honestly, we will investigate this immediately."

'How can we perform at our best in Tokyo?'

Ellis and Smith are viewed as strong mixed doubles medal contenders for the Tokyo Olympics, but the pair are downbeat about their prospects after a near total breakdown in their relationship with the sport's coaching and management staff, as well as some players.

"My relationships with half of the coaches and management now is in a really bad state to the point where I can't even look at some of them in the face, it makes me feel that angry," says Ellis.

"How can we go to an Olympics and be expected to perform at our best? In the short term I don't think there is anything we can do before Tokyo, but something has to change going forwards."

In response GB Badminton said: "We continue to engage with the players and we are doing all we can to prepare them for the Games. That is our absolute priority at this time."

GB Badminton added that it had requested UK Sport initiate a "culture health check" on the organisation after the Games, which would allow athletes, staff and stakeholders to give feedback about experiences within the programme.