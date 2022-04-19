Last updated on .From the section Badminton

Marcus Ellis (left) and Lauren Smith competed together in the mixed doubles at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Olympic bronze medallist Marcus Ellis is among 10 badminton players selected to represent England at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Ellis' men's doubles partner at Rio 2016, Chris Langridge, is not part of the team despite the duo winning gold at 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

The pair's controversial omission for Tokyo 2020 led to a report which found the sport needed fundamental changes.

Five-time Commonwealth medallist Lauren Smith keeps her place in the squad.

Ellis and Langridge spoke out angrily about their treatment during the Tokyo selection process, with Langridge saying they had been "stabbed in the back" and "treated like dirt".

Just two months before their Olympic omission in July last year, the pair had competed together at the European Championship in Kyiv, winning bronze.

In September, Badminton England chief executive Adrian Christy stood down after 15 years in the job. And in January a report commissioned by Badminton England found that the sport was in need of "fundamental cultural, behavioural, and procedural changes".

The Commonwealth Games team features a mix of debutants and Olympians, including the men's doubles pair Ben Lane and Sean Vendy who were selected for Tokyo in place of Ellis and Langridge, and Toby Penty who competed in the singles event at Tokyo.

Chloe Birch and Jessica Pugh will look to build on their success at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in 2018 where they won mixed team bronze.

Freya Patel-Redfearn and Callum Henning will compete at their first Commonwealths, as will Abigail Holden - the current English national champion.

The Games take place from 28 July to 8 August with coverage across the BBC.