Uber Cup: World champion Akane Yamaguchi suffers shock loss to teenager Bilqis Prasista

Akane Yamaguchi playing during her defeat by Bilqis Prasista
Akane Yamaguchi won the badminton world championships in Spain last December

Badminton's world number one Akane Yamaguchi suffered a shock defeat at the Uber Cup to a teenager ranked 333 in the world.

Indonesia's Bilqis Prasista, 18, beat Japan's 24-year-old world champion 21-19, 21-19 in 35 minutes in Bangkok.

Japan still beat Indonesia to top their group but both teams qualified for the quarter-finals of the women's event.

England cannot qualify in the men's Thomas Cup, also held in Bangkok, after losing their first two group games.

