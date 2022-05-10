Last updated on .From the section Badminton

Akane Yamaguchi won the badminton world championships in Spain last December

Badminton's world number one Akane Yamaguchi suffered a shock defeat at the Uber Cup to a teenager ranked 333 in the world.

Indonesia's Bilqis Prasista, 18, beat Japan's 24-year-old world champion 21-19, 21-19 in 35 minutes in Bangkok.

Japan still beat Indonesia to top their group but both teams qualified for the quarter-finals of the women's event.

England cannot qualify in the men's Thomas Cup, also held in Bangkok, after losing their first two group games.