Sean Vendy (left) and Ben Lane (right) are ranked 17th in the world

England's Ben Lane and Sean Vendy stunned the men's doubles top seeds to progress to the quarter-finals of the Badminton World Championships in Japan.

Lane and Vendy defeated Indonesia's Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo 21-15 21-9.

Gideon and Sukamuljo are two-time former winners of the All England Open - the world's oldest and most prestigious badminton tournament.

It is 14th seeds Lane and Vendy's first win over the pair after two defeats.

Ranked 17th in the world, they will take on another Indonesian pair in the last eight in Tokyo, fifth seeds Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto.

Lane and Vendy won the men's doubles silver medal at the recent Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.