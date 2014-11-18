Giancarlo Stanton signs US record $325m deal with Miami Marlins

Stanton was a second-round pick by the Marlins in the 2007 MLB Draft

Giancarlo Stanton has agreed the most expensive ever deal in United States sport by signing a £208m ($325m) 13-year contract with Miami Marlins.

The new contract for the 25-year-old represented "a landmark day" for Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria.

The value of the deal makes it a record, although the £187m ($292m) 10-year contract signed by Detroit's Miguel Cabrera is worth more annually.

Stanton has hit a total of 154 home runs in five Major League seasons.

The American outfielder missed the final 17 games of last season after being struck in the face by a pitch but still hit 37 home runs in 2014, the most in the National League.

Stanton is carried off on a stretcher after being hit in the face

"I'm happy for the city, I'm happy for him and I'm thrilled for baseball," added Loria, who said the deal includes a no-trade clause and allows Stanton to opt out after six years.

"Besides being a terrific athlete, he's a first-class young man. I've loved watching him play, but I love this kid. He's just a special young man."