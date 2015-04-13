Last updated on .From the section Baseball

Jenrry Mejia played his first game in the Major League in 2010

New York Mets player Jenrry Mejia has been suspended for 80 games without pay after testing positive for the banned substance stanozolol.

The pitcher, 25, will not be able to play again until July and would be ineligible for the Major League play-offs if the Mets qualify.

"I know the rules are the rules and I will accept my punishment," Mejia said.

"But I can honestly say I have no idea how a banned substance ended up in my system."