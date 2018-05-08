BBC Sport - Yankees v Red Sox: Huge demand for tickets for London MLB game - Henry
Huge demand for Yankees & Red Sox tickets
Baseball
The Boston Red Sox and Liverpool owner John Henry says it be will difficult for locals to get tickets when the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox come to London due to American demand alone.
The matches, which will be held on 29 and 30 June, will be the first MLB games to be staged in Europe.
