PJ Conlon is the first Belfast native to play in Major League Baseball in over a century after making his debut for the New York Mets in Cincinnati on Monday.

The left-handed pitcher helped the Mets to a 7-6 win and was cheered on by his parents Patrick and Susan Conlon, who left Belfast when PJ was just two-years old.

"It was cool," Conlon told MLB.com after the game. "It was just so fun and it was a heck of an experience."