World Series: Los Angeles Dodgers beat Milwaukee Brewers to reach World Series

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner celebrates with fans

The Los Angeles Dodgers set up a World Series with the Boston Red Sox after beating the Milwaukee Brewers in their National League Championship decider.

Yasiel Puig and Cody Bellinger hit home runs as the Dodgers won 5-1 to seal an overall 4-3 victory.

The Dodgers, who lost to Houston in the 2017 World Series, last claimed the Major League Baseball crown in 1988.

They will begin the 114th edition on Tuesday at Boston in the opener of the best-of-seven championship final.

Left-handed Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw entered in the ninth and retired the last three Milwaukee batters to send Los Angeles back to the World Series.

"It doesn't matter how you get there," Kershaw said. "To get to go back from last year, it's unbelievable. It's a testament to these guys.

"We'll celebrate tonight but we've still got more to go. We don't want to lose again."