San Diego Padres: Manny Machado signs record free agent deal

Machado has played over 900 games in his seven-year career

Manny Machado has signed the biggest free agent contract in American sports history after agreeing a 10-year deal with San Diego Padres.

The $300m (£230m) deal has an opt-out clause in five years but if he completes the contract it would be the most lucrative in Major League history.

The Padres described the 26-year-old infielder as "a generational talent".

"We're ecstatic he's chosen to spend his prime years in a San Diego Padres uniform," they said in a statement.

Machado, who was the number three overall draft pick in 2010, played for both Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers last season.

The four-time All-Star played for the Dodgers in the World Series, where they were defeated by Boston Red Sox.

He hit a combined 37 home runs between the Orioles and the Dodgers - tying a career high - but his 107 RBIs were a career best by 11.

Machado has a .282 career batting average over 962 games, with 175 home runs and 513 RBIs.

He is a two-time Gold Glove Award winner and finished fourth in the 2015 American League MVP voting.