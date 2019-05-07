Bees delay first pitch as Cincinnati Reds beat San Francisco Giants

Bees swarm around the stands at Great American Ball Park

There was a buzz about the Cincinnati Reds' Great American Ball Park stadium on Monday - but not because of the action on the field.

A large swarm of bees delayed the first pitch of the Reds' game against the San Francisco Giants by 18 minutes as they buzzed about seats near the home plate.

Fans and players were forced to run for cover before the bees eventually settled in the stadium's upper tiers.

The Reds won 12-4 with rookie Nick Senzel hitting two home runs.

Reds second baseman Derek Dietrich donned exterminator gear to tackle the bees.

It is not the first time bees have forced a stoppage in Cincinnati, with the Reds' old Riverfront Stadium - which was demolished in 2002 - experiencing bee invasions in 1976 and 1987.

Derek Dietrich tries to tackle the bees