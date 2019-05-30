Chicago Cubs' Albert Almora Jr in tears after child hit by foul ball at Houston Astros game

Almora was in tears after the incident at the Houston Astros stadium

A child has been taken to hospital after she was hit by a foul ball off the bat of Chicago Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr at the Houston Astros stadium, leaving the player in tears.

Almora was consoled by team-mates after the incident in the fourth inning.

After the 25-year-old struck out, he went over to where the child was sitting in the third baseline and was pictured crying with a security guard.

"As soon as I hit it, the first person I locked eyes on was her," he said.

A distraught Almora told reporters after the game: "It was kind of a blur, the rest of that at-bat, then after that half inning I went over to the stands... I just couldn't hold it anymore.

"I'm just praying, I'm just speechless, at a loss for words. Being a father for two boys - God willing I will be able to have a relationship with this little girl for the rest of my life."

After the Cubs' 2-1 win, the Astros released a statement saying: "The young fan that was struck by a foul ball during tonight's game was taken to the hospital.

"We are not able to disclose any further details at this time. The Astros send our thoughts and prayers to the entire family."

The ball went through the protective netting and Almora added: "I want to put a net around the whole stadium."