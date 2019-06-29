MLB London Series: Runs galore as New York Yankees beat Boston Red Sox

Media playback is not supported on this device Prince Harry and Meghan were presented with baseball-themed gifts for baby Archie

2019 MLB London Series Dates: 29-30 June Venue: London Stadium Coverage: Streamed live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website

New York Yankees won the historic Major League Baseball meeting against Boston Red Sox at a packed London Stadium.

In the first MLB game staged in Europe, Aaron Hicks hit the first home run of the match as the Yankees won 17-13.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attended the first of the two-match series to add to the occasion at a fixture attended by 59,659 people.

The teams produced the most runs in a nine-inning game this season. The second match will take place on Sunday.

The Yankees were 6-0 up after their first inning as they began in dominant fashion.

Boston levelled at 6-6 but were down 17-6 by the end of the fifth and, although they recovered, the Yankees secured victory as they extended their run to 12 wins out of 13.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were part of a packed house at London Stadium