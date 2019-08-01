Cincinnati Reds v Pittsburgh Pirates: MLB hands out eight bans after mass brawl

Media playback is not supported on this device Basebrawl: Pitcher Garrett sparks huge fight

Six players and both managers have been given bans for their roles in a five-minute mass brawl during Cincinnati Reds' loss to Pittsburgh Pirates.

Reds pitcher Amir Garrett, who started Tuesday's brawl, received an eight-game suspension from Major League Baseball.

But Pirates pitcher Keone Kela was handed the longest ban of 10 games.

That was for intentionally throwing in the area of the head of Derek Dietrich in the seventh inning and for his role in the brawl in the ninth.

Other players who received bans for actions leading up to and during the fight were Pirates infielder Jose Osuna (five games), Reds pitcher Jared Hughes, Pirates pitcher Kyle Crick and Yasiel Puig, who has since joined Cleveland Indians - each got three games.

All six players have appealed against their suspensions.

Meanwhile, Reds manager David Bell received a six-game suspension, while Pirates boss Clint Hurdle got a two-game ban.

"The incidents between these two clubs remain a source of concern, and it's reflected by the level of discipline we are handing down today," said MLB chief baseball officer Joe Torre.

"Everyone on the field should be aware of the example they are setting for fans, particularly young people.

"I firmly expect these two managers and all others to hold their players accountable for appropriate conduct and to guide them in the right direction."

Tempers flared in the ninth inning as the Pirates closed in on an 11-4 victory to end their longest losing streak for eight years.

Garrett said he let "emotions" get the better of him after his ejection sparked the brawl, with the 27-year-old throwing down his glove and charging at the Pirates dugout, throwing a barrage of punches.

Five Reds players were ejected from the game, which comes after a similar incident between the National League Central rivals in April.