David Ortiz: Boston Red Sox legend throws ceremonial pitch in first public appearance since shooting

Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz threw the ceremonial first pitch before the game against the New York Yankees in his first public appearance since being shot in the Dominican Republic.

The 10-time All-Star, 43, was shot in the back on 9 June in his home town of Santo Domingo in a case of mistaken identity.

Ortiz, who won three World Series titles with the Red Sox, received a standing ovation at Fenway Park.

"I want to thank the Red Sox," he said.

"They always have been there for me, they were aware what happened to me and they were the first ones there supporting me," Ortiz added, addressing the crowd after pitching to former team-mate and captain Jason Varitek on Monday.

"I want to thank all of you for all the prayers. All of them came home."

Ortiz, a designated hitter and first baseman, ended his 20-year Major League Baseball career in 2016.

He helped Boston win a first World Series title in 86 years in 2004, as well as championships in 2007 and 2013.

Police in the Dominican Republic have said Ortiz was not the intended victim in the shooting, which left him requiring six hours of surgery for internal injuries.

He was flown to Boston the next day and spent almost two weeks in intensive care at Massachusetts General Hospital, having further surgeries before being released on 29 July.