World Series: Washington Nationals extend lead by thrashing Houston Astros

The Washington Nationals' Adam Eaton hit a solo home run against the Houston Astros

The Washington Nationals have taken a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven World Series after thrashing the Houston Astros 12-3 in game two in Texas.

Both sides scored twice in the first inning, but it remained deadlocked at 2-2 until Kurt Suzuki's home run for Washington in the top of the seventh.

The Nationals then ran riot, with Adam Eaton and Michael A Taylor hitting further home runs late on.

The series now moves to Washington, with game three on Friday evening.

Only three teams in history have ever lost the first two games at home and gone on to win the World Series.

The night began with multiple Olympic and world gymnastics champion Simone Biles performing a backflip before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at Minute Maid Park, but the Houston resident was unable to inspire her local team, who won the 2017 World Series.

After Houston-born Anthony Rendon's two-run double put the Nationals ahead and Alex Bregman's two-run homer levelled it at 2-2 for the Astros, the home side again struggled to take advantage of runners in scoring positions, as starting pitchers Justin Verlander and Stephen Strasburg struck out 13 batters between them.

Verlander, who became the first player in Major League Baseball to pass 200 post-season strikeouts, was lifted after catcher Suzuki's home run gave Washington the lead, but Houston then fell apart spectacularly, giving up five more runs in the seventh and three in the eighth.

Second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera capped an impressive night with three runs batted in (RBI), while Eaton's two-run shot in the eighth took the Nationals, now favourites to triumph on their 'Fall Classic' debut, into double figures.

Martin Maldonado homered for Houston in the bottom of the ninth but it was too little, too late.

Game three at Nationals Park (01:00 BST on Saturday) will be played under National League rules, with no designated hitter and the pitchers having to bat.