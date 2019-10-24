Houston Astros sack executive Brandon Taubman over 'inappropriate' comments

Media playback is not supported on this device World Series Game 1: Washington's Juan Soto shines on World Series debut

An executive of the Houston Astros, who are playing in the World Series, has been sacked for "inappropriate" comments made towards female reporters.

An investigation found Brandon Taubman targeted the group after Astros' win over the New York Yankees last week.

He shouted about Roberto Osuna, who the Astros signed last season while he was serving a 75-game ban for allegedly assaulting a woman.

One reporter was wearing a bracelet for domestic violence awareness.

The Astros originally called the accusations "misleading" and "irresponsible" but on Thursday announced they had terminated Taubman's contract adding, "his conduct does not reflect the values of our organisation".

"The Astros are very committed to using our voice to create awareness and support on the issue of domestic violence," they added.

"We fully support MLB and baseball's stance and values regarding domestic violence. We will continue to make this cause a priority for our organisation."

The Astros are trailing 2-0 in the best-of-seven World Series against the Washington Nationals, with game three on Friday evening.