World Series: Houston Astros win in Washington to peg back Nationals

Catcher Robinson Chirinos hit the game's only home run as the series moved to Washington for game three

The Washington Nationals were pegged back in the first World Series game in the US capital since 1933, losing 4-1 to the Houston Astros in game three.

However, Washington lead the best-of-seven series 2-1, with the next two games also at Nationals Park.

Jose Altuve twice hit doubles for Houston, and was driven in by left fielder Michael Brantley each time.

Robinson Chirinos added a solo homer for Houston, with Victor Robles driving in Washington's only run in the fourth.

In contrast to the first two games in Houston where the Astros had struggled to hit successfully with runners in scoring positions, this time it was the Nationals' turn to fail to convert opportunities, recording nine hits on the night but stranding 12 baserunners to end their eight-game postseason winning streak.

Asdrubal Cabrera spurned one particularly golden chance, striking out with the bases loaded in the second inning when Houston were leading 2-0, while precocious left fielder Juan Soto, Washington's hero of game one, went hitless in four at-bats on his 21st birthday.

Neither starting pitcher dominated, with Houston's Zack Greinke lifted in the fifth inning before Ryan Zimmerman struck out with two men on base.

After legendary US astronaut Buzz Aldrin threw out the ceremonial first pitch, marking 50 years since 1969's Apollo moon landings, it was the team from Houston's "Space City" who fired the only "moon shot" of the night when Chirinos homered to left field in the sixth, prompting the departure of Nationals starting pitcher Anibal Sanchez.

His replacement Fernando Rodney, the oldest active player in the majors at 42, prevented any further damage after three walks and a stolen base had loaded the bases for Houston after Chirinos' homer.

But the Astros bullpen shut out the hosts for the last four innings to record their first win of the series.

Game four is on Saturday evening (01:00 BST on Sunday) when the Astros, lacking a traditional fourth starter on their roster, will utilise a "bullpen game", sharing out duties between their relievers.