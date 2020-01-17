San Francisco Giants: Alyssa Nakken becomes MLB's first full-time female coach

San Francisco Giants have won three World Series, the last one being in 2014

The San Francisco Giants have become the first Major League Baseball team to appoint a full-time female coach.

Alyssa Nakken, 29, a former softball player, will work on throwing, batting practice and baserunning.

Giants manager Gabe Kapler said she is "highly respected" and will help "build a winning culture in the clubhouse".

Nakken, joined as an intern in the operations department in 2014 and is currently responsible for organising health and wellness initiatives.

She will be in uniform prior to home and away games, and is expected to throw batting practice, but because of MLB's limit of seven coaches in uniform during games, will not be among those seven.