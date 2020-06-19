Last updated on .From the section Baseball

The start of the MLB season was postponed in March

Two Major League Baseball teams have closed their training facilities after players and staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

The Philadelphia Phillies shut down their facilities in Clearwater, Florida after five players and three staff members returned positive tests.

The Toronto Blue Jays also closed their base in Dunedin, Florida after one player displayed symptoms.

Florida is one of several US states to see its infection rates surge recently.

Last week, more than 2,600 new cases were recorded in a single 24-hour period, its second highest daily figure since the outbreak began.

The start of the 2020 MLB season was postponed in March, and last week the league's commissioner Rob Manfred said he was "not confident" it would go ahead.

Ice hockey side Tampa Bay Lightning also closed their training facilities after three players and some staff members tested positive.

NHL teams were cleared to start training last week. It is hoped the league will resume with a 24-team play-off taking place in two 'hub cities' for the Stanley Cup.