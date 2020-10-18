Last updated on .From the section Baseball

The Dodgers were beaten in the World Series in 2017 and 2018

The Los Angeles Dodgers overturned a 3-1 series deficit to beat the Atlanta Braves and reach the World Series.

The Dodgers won the deciding seventh game 4-3 on Sunday, Cody Bellinger hitting the crucial home run.

It means a third World Series appearance in four years for the Dodgers as they chase a first title win since 1988, starting on Tuesday.

They will meet the Tampa Bay Rays who reached the World Series for the second time by beating the Houston Astros.

The Dodgers reached the World Series in 2017 and 2018 but lost to the Astros and then the Boston Red Sox.

They had trailed the Braves in the National League Championship Series (NLCS)decider on Sunday before Kike Hernandez's pinch-hit sixth-innings homer levelled the scores.

Bellinger then launched his home run high into the stands in the seventh innings as the Dodgers decisively took the lead for the first time in the game.

The best-of-seven World Series begins on Tuesday with all games played at a neutral venue - Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers, the same venue as the NLCS - because of the coronavirus pandemic.