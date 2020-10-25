Last updated on .From the section Baseball

Clayton Kershaw's performance was key for the Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers moved to within one win of their first Major League Baseball World Series title in 32 years with a 4-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Joc Pederson and Max Muncy homered for the Dodgers and star pitcher Clayton Kershaw notched a 13th post-season win.

The Dodgers can clinch the series in game six on Tuesday (00:08 GMT Wednesday in the UK).

"Tonight was a grind, all the way through," said Kershaw.

"My slider wasn't as good as it was in game one. But I stuck with the game plan."

The pressure was on the Dodgers, who lost in the 2017 and 2018 finals, after a couple of errors saw them slip to an 8-7 defeat in game four on Saturday in Arlington, Texas, which is hosting the best-of-seven series.

But Kershaw, a three-time winner of the Cy Young Award for MLB's best pitcher, pitched five-and-two-third innings, giving up two runs on five hits.

His six strikeouts took his career post-season tally to a record 207, overtaking the 205 of Justin Verlander from the Houston Astros.

"It is very exciting, but at same time we got to win one more. I am going to keep it together for one more game," he said.