Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Julio Urias and catcher Austin Barnes celebrate beating the Tampa Bay Rays

The Los Angeles Dodgers have won their first World Series in 32 years, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 to secure a 4-2 win in the best-of-seven championship.

Corey Seager gave LA the lead and Mookie Betts hit a home run in the sixth inning to seal victory.

Seager was later named named the series' Most Valuable Player

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was withdrawn midway through the game after it was confirmed he had tested positive for Covid-19.

