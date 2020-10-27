World Series: LA Dodgers beat Tampa Bay Rays to triumph for first time since 1988
Last updated on .From the section Baseball
The Los Angeles Dodgers have won their first World Series in 32 years, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 to secure a 4-2 win in the best-of-seven championship.
Corey Seager gave LA the lead and Mookie Betts hit a home run in the sixth inning to seal victory.
Seager was later named named the series' Most Valuable Player
Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was withdrawn midway through the game after it was confirmed he had tested positive for Covid-19.
More to follow.
