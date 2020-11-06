Last updated on .From the section Baseball

Justin Turner returned to the pitch to celebrate and take photos after testing positive for coronavirus

Los Angeles Dodgers player Justin Turner will not be punished for running onto the field to celebrate his side's World Series win after he had tested positive for coronavirus.

The third baseman left the title-winning game before the eighth innings when the team was told the test result.

He was supposed to isolate but took photos on the field while not wearing a mask after the victory.

MLB commissioner Robert Manfred said Turner would not face any sanction.

Manfred said the player had expressed remorse and believed he was allowed to return to the field, having been encouraged by his team-mates after they won their first World Series in 32 years.

The commissioner added that MLB had failed to send security to monitor Turner and transport him from the Texas stadium to his hotel more promptly.

"We all have made mistakes as we navigated these unprecedented challenges and have tried to learn from those mistakes so they are not repeated," Manfred said.

"With this in mind I am closing this matter by applauding Justin for accepting responsibility, apologising and making a commitment to set a positive example going forward."

Turner said: "I was under the impression that team officials did not object to my returning to the field for a picture with my wife.

"However, what was intended to be a photo capturing the two of us turned into several greetings and photos where I briefly and unwisely removed my mask.

"In hindsight, I should have waited until the field was clear of others to take that photo with my wife.

"I sincerely apologise to everyone on the field for failing to appreciate the risks of returning to the field."