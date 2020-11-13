Last updated on .From the section Baseball

Kim Ng started her career as an intern with the Chicago White Sox in 1990

Kim Ng has become the first female general manager in Major League Baseball (MLB) history after being hired by the Miami Marlins.

She is also the first Asian-American general manager in MLB history.

Ng, 51, has 30 years of experience in the major leagues, having previously worked for the Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers.

"When I got into this business, it seemed unlikely a woman would lead a major league team," she said.

"But I am dogged in the pursuit of my goals."

The Yankees won three World Series titles during Ng's four years as assistant general manager there. She has previously interviewed for the general manager role at several major league sides.

Since 2011, Ng has worked in the MLB commissioner's office as senior vice-president for baseball operations.

The Marlins started as an expansion franchise in 1993 and won the World Series in 1997 and 2003.

They reached the play-offs for the first time since 2003 this year in a season shortened by the coronavirus pandemic, beating the Chicago Cubs in the Wild Card Series before losing to the Atlanta Braves in the Division Series.

"This challenge is one I don't take lightly," added Ng, who succeeds Michael Hill after he was not retained following the 2020 season.

"My goal is to bring championship baseball to Miami. I am both humbled and eager to continue building the winning culture our fans expect and deserve."

In baseball, the general manager is typically responsible for building the team through player recruitment, trades and development and also oversees hiring staff.

"We look forward to Kim bringing a wealth of knowledge and championship-level experience to the Miami Marlins," said Marlins chief executive Derek Jeter, who played for the Yankees while Ng worked at the club.

Susan Spencer, who took over the role at the Philadelphia Eagles in 1984, remains the only female general manager in NFL history.