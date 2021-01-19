Last updated on .From the section Baseball

Jared Porter was the Mets' general manager for only 37 days

The New York Mets have sacked general manager Jared Porter for sending unsolicited explicit text messages to a female reporter in 2016.

Porter, who was the Chicago Cubs' director of professional scouting at the time, admitted to ESPN that the texts included graphic photos.

Porter was only hired by the Mets 37 days before his dismissal.

Mets president Sandy Alderson said his actions "failed to meet standards for professionalism and personal conduct".

Mets owner Steve Cohen added: "There should be zero tolerance for this type of behaviour."

According to ESPN external-link , who said they had access to the text history, more than 60 messages to the reporter went unanswered after he sent the first of several graphic images.

Speaking to ESPN on Monday, Porter acknowledged messaging the reporter but said the images were not of him, but rather were "joke-stock images".

Porter left the Cubs in 2016 and was assistant general manager at Arizona Diamondbacks for four years.

In a statement, the Cubs said: "We are not aware of this incident ever being reported to the organisation. Had we been notified, we would have taken swift action as the alleged behaviour is in violation of our code of conduct.

"We take issues of sexual harassment seriously and plan to investigate the matter."