The Texas Rangers played their first Major League Baseball home game of the season in front of nearly 40,000 spectators - the largest crowd at a US sporting event since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

A near-capacity crowd of 38,234 saw the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Rangers 6-2.

Venue Globe Life Field had no crowd restrictions after Texas governor Greg Abbott ordered the state to reopen.

US president Joe Biden previously said the Rangers were making a "mistake". external-link

Officials from the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention have also advised against holding events with large crowds, warning they could create a super-spreader event.

The Rangers announced that the use of face coverings would be part of its safety protocols for the event but footage shows a number of fans ignoring those rules.

The game in Arlington, Texas included a moment of silence to honour those people who have died from Covid-19.

The US has recorded more than 30 million cases and almost 550,000 deaths, the highest figures in the world.