Last updated on .From the section Baseball

The New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox play by a cornfield in the Field of Dreams recreation

If you've ever watched the classic 1989 American film Field of Dreams, starring Kevin Costner, then prepare for the goosebumps you are about to experience.

On Thursday, Major League Baseball staged a match in a cornfield, with Costner leading an epic pre-match entrance through the corn.

Field of Dreams sees an Iowa corn farmer build a baseball diamond on his land after hearing a voice saying "if you build it, they will come".

Costner led out the teams in the with the original movie score playing though the stadium speakers.

Both teams dramatically entered the Iowa baseball field through the corn

The Field of Dreams game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees has been planned for a number of years, but because of the coronavirus pandemic and logistical challenges it was postponed until now.

Costner addressed the 8,000-strong crowd on an old-fashioned microphone before the first pitch of the first MLB game to be played in Iowa.

"Thirty years ago, on the other side of that corn, we filmed a movie that stood the test of time," he said.

"Tonight, thanks to that enduring impact that little movie had, it's allowed us to come here again.

"We've come to see the first-place White Sox play the mighty Yankees in a field that was once corn. It's perfect. We've kept our promise, MLB has kept its promise. The dream is still alive."

Referencing a well-known line from the film, he added: "There's probably just one question to answer: Is this heaven? Yes, it is. This field is for the players. Good luck today."

The spectacle delighted the crowds, and the actual game had a Hollywood-style ending, too.

The White Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 following a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning, a moment that was marked by a firework display.